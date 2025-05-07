Local realtor hosts financial literacy classes for kids

Financial literacy is not talked about a lot in school, but it could be the key to unlocking a better life. A local real estate broker is offering free classes to kids and wants you in on the secret of becoming a millionaire.

San Diego realtor hosts financial literacy classes for kids

"We talk about the stock market, we talk about real estate, we talk about precious metals, we talk about taxes," said Voltaire Lepe. "All in all, we might do about thirty workshops a year."

Lepe has been a successful real estate broker in San Diego for more than 20 years. On the side, he's passionate about helping people of all ages develop wealth for themselves.

"I grew up in San Diego, I grew up in Logan Heights," said Lepe. "And I grew up with a family that loved me a lot, but we didn't have a lot. And I figured out the formula because I was around people that were implementing this formula to create wealth for themselves."

He's passing on that knowledge to kids throughout the area, including at San Ysidro High, Montgomery High, Point Loma and Morse High Schools.

It's called the Millionaire Kids Club.

His 16-year-old niece Rebekah Godoy has been attending these workshops for the past three years.

"I definitely want to buy a house by like 25," said Rebekah. "I want to own property in my life and have a portfolio built up as I get older."

Rebekah said the biggest hurdle for kids her age to achieve millionaire status is getting financial education early on.

"We have economics taught in high school now, but that's not a class that people take till their senior year, so it's something people don't learn until they're 18 and they're about to go into the real world as an adult," said Rebekah.

Lepe is hoping to be a motivation for many.

"More than anything, we're looking to inspire them," said Lepe. "Being that spark for them to realize, there's something beyond what I've known my entire life."