Local Palestinians march calls for permanent ceasefire in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many gathered in downtown San Diego Friday to show solidarity with Palestine amid temporary cease-fire.

The march and rally took place in front of the County Administration Center on the first day of the four-day pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

“I think it’s important that we meet together as a community to remind each other and remind ourselves that we are not alone,” said Subrein Damanhoury, an organizer with Palestinian Youth Movement. “It’s a reminder to the American community and specially our San Diego community that we are against the genocide that’s happening.”

“We are here. We’ve been coming out every week to demand justice for the Gazians and the Palestinians,” one protester said. “We are here to let them know we will not be silent.”

They also called for more significant action from the government.

“I think that’s important that we’re out here and we tell our government, we tell the Biden Administration that this is not okay. We want an indefinite ceasefire,” Damanhoury said.

There is hope that meaningful change can occur amid the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

“In our people, there’s always hope. But at the same time, we are not finished,” one protester told ABC 10News. “As long as there continues to be prisoners unlawfully imprisoned, we will continue to come out here. We will continue to speak up for justice.”

“We’re going to be here until there’s an indefinite cease-fire, until there’s a free Palestine, until the siege on Gaza is lifted,” Damanhoury said.

