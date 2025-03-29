Local orgnaizations speak on impact & want to help after Myanmar-Thailand earthquake

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Water from hotel pools falling like rain and new construction tumbling like a house of cards.

All of this and more triggered by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake happening in Myanmar on Friday.

"Even though people were safe - their life was safe - but, their house got collapsed,” Nao Kabashima, Executive Director of The Karen Organization of San Diego, said.

The Karen Organization of San Diego is a local non-profit which boosts different educational and economic opportunities for different groups from the country.

"On top of those many years of struggle, this huge earthquake happening in the region, that made me like feel devastated,” Kabashima said

THE QUAKE WAS FELT SOME 600 MILES AWAY IN BANGKOK.

"My friend said wake up wake up we have a big earthquake in our country! This is the first time, like, we never have any earthquake in Thailand before,

Nikki Summawadee, the co-founder of the American Thai Chamber of Commerce San Diego, said. "Phone ring and we ring each other. I ring the family and everyone okay. They said they got evacuated."

She like Kabashima is working with other local groups to see how they can help those who need help thousands of mile away.

"To create the list of those trusted organizations, those trusted fundraising efforts that anybody wanted to support the people can trust and utilize. That's something we are trying to do now,” Kabashima said.

"We got from my friend's teams they already said some of them; they want to go back to Thailand to help out. So we'll see how we can help them. We will try to help them as much as we can,” Summawadee said. “That’s what we are here for.”