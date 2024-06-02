Local organization calling for more volunteers to help flood survivors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly five months after flood waters ripped through southeastern San Diego, the cleanup work continues. A group of organizations now has an all-call out for volunteers to help their neighbors get back into their homes.

Helping your neighbor is taken to new heights in Emerald Hills Saturday.

“We’re continuing community recovery work from the San Diego floods from January 22nd," said Aaron Swanton, Together San Diego.

One goal is to help flood survivors clean up their homes before the county ends its emergency temporary lodging program on June 21.

“Work is happening every day. There are community groups that have been cleaning up every single day 7 days a week since the floods. This helps bring awareness. This helps get volunteers out as possible," said Swanton.

Helping flood survivors is personal for Aaron Swanton. He was impacted by the floods.

“I’m a part of a group of about 40 musicians that was affected at K Street Creative when it flooded. Together San Diego was started by a friend, and I was forced to move. I’m a native of San Diego. This is home," he said.

Swanton said he’s proud of the effort he’s already seen from San Diego, but he knows the work is far from done.

“We’ve been at it for 5 months and we’re going to continue to be at it until everybody comes home,” said Swanton

Another cleanup will start Sunday at 8 a.m. If you can’t make it out this weekend, they are looking for volunteers through June 15th.