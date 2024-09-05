Local officials, residents discuss issues at hand at State of Homelessness in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Earlier this year, the vacant Epicentre building on Mira Mesa Boulevard was the center of concern for some residents. However, it was just one of the many issues local officials were tackling regarding homelessness.

It's hard to imagine, but it's a harsh reality for many.

“Rough, that’s all I can say bout it is rough,” says one man we spoke to experiencing homelessness in Mira Mesa. "More than like, over means the means the means of it. It's just hard. The means of move around whenever I get back to where I need to be."

It's not just those who are experiencing homelessness but those who have experienced it. People shared their stories of struggling to live comfortably in San Diego at the State of Homelessness panel in Mira Mesa.

"We were traveling around in a trailer, trying to avoiding to pay rent," says one attendee. "The idea was to save money, save enough to get a cheaper place. But when we looked around —everything was just so expensive."

But many of those in attendance wanted to know what is being done in their community, from clearing out and cleaning up the vacant Epicentre building on Mira Mesa Boulevard to more programs and boots on the ground.

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer echoed that sentiment and the work that the county is doing to help those who need it.

"We've increased by six times the number of outreach workers that we have on the streets who work with homeless," says Supervisor Lawson-Remer. "So they're out there making sure that people are getting connected to services and treatment.”

There is also a lot of help that comes from those in the community. Clairemont resident Jay Wylie is a veteran who understands it's a daily process.

"It's gonna take a village; it's not just one solution," says Wylie, who also works with CONFIDENTIAL RECOVERY LLC to get the right kind of help to people.

"I think what we’re trying to do is get detox beds, bring more opportunities for those folks to get help, and address underlying issues so they can be key-ready. So when housing becomes available, they can actually, successfully make that transition."

But for Wylie, it's all about staying on top of these efforts.

"We have to be patient, and we have to be persistent."

For neighbors and officials, meetings like these seem like they’re just the beginning.

"It's been an amazing process getting all the community input and drawing plans together. And people coming up with ideas and listening to the town council."