Local nonprofit helps disabled athletes reach new heights at 2024 Paralympics

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the Paris Olympic Games conclude, the focus shifts to the Paralympics, where many elite athletes are preparing to compete, thanks in large part to the support of the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF).

For the past 30 years, CAF has helped thousands of athletes worldwide, including many in the United States, achieve their goals.

"We’ve raised $178 million, distributed 48,000 grants to challenged athletes across all 50 states and internationally," said Bob Babbitt, the co-founder of CAF.

Babbitt finds the greatest reward in witnessing the athletes' achievements.

"All of a sudden, they get a prosthetic leg and realize what they can accomplish. They get a wheelchair and discover their potential. That, to me, is the most rewarding part. Our team at CAF believes in our athletes before they even believe in themselves," Babbitt added.

Many of these athletes have gone on to shine on the global stage. As the Paralympics approach in Paris, numerous competitors have received support from CAF.

"About 127 members of Team USA have received grants through CAF to support their athletic journey," Babbitt said.

The impact of CAF is evident, with athletes like five-time Paralympian Rudy Garcia-Tolson, who has been with CAF since he was 7 years old, showcasing the foundation’s success.

"Being a Paralympic athlete, support can be very limited—whether it's financial or finding equipment. These are the things CAF has helped me obtain so I can train at a high level," Garcia-Tolson said.

He also emphasized the sense of belonging that CAF provides.

"Growing up with a disability, I often felt like I was the only one. I didn't know many others who used prosthetics or had disabilities. But when I attended a CAF event, I felt like I was home. I felt like just another person in the race, and it made me realize I wasn’t alone," Garcia-Tolson shared.

Now, as a staff member at CAF, Garcia-Tolson is paying it forward.

"CAF has put me in a position where I can help the next generation of kids with disabilities understand what’s possible," he said.

For Babbitt, seeing the growth and success of the athletes over the years is deeply fulfilling.

"It’s knowing that the 30 years we’ve invested have made a difference," Babbitt said.

