Local New Orleans style restaurant raises funds for Hurricane Ida

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – There’s always something special about southern hospitality and those who offer it.

"I'm born and raised in New Orleans. I lived there for 25 years,” Andrew Boyer, Owner of NOLA on 5th, said.

Boyer picked up his draw after living in the 504, later trading it for the 619. When he saw the devastation that category four Hurricane Ida left in his old stomping grounds, there was the pain felt for the Crescent City.

"I went back after Katrina and I was the devastation, and I saw the heartache, basically, the depression and this kind of reminded me of that,” Boyer said.

He had a desire to help after Ida swept through his home state.

"Listening to my friends; we have no water, we have no electricity,” Boyer said.

So, Boyer's restaurant is dishing out jambalaya, gumbo, etouffee, and more from their New Orleans comfort menu for a cause.

"Any of those items sold, we aren't just giving the proceeds, we are going to give 50 percent of the sales to the Cajun Navy and the American Red Cross."

NOLA on 5th is putting out this Labor Day Weekend call to all their hungry customers who are looking for their own taste of the bayou.

"We rode out Grace two weeks ago and know what that was like. And I know how impacted the people are,” Ashley Renae, a customer, said. “So, we wanted to come out, get some good food and support them."

"Any money we can give to help the people would be fantastic,” Jaqi Price, another customer, said.

It's a sight Boyer is overjoyed to see. Proving that there's nothing that a bowl of gumbo can't fix.

"To see people who have no affiliation with Louisiana, giving money and we are here to eat because of that, It just touches. It just means that people really do care,” Boyer said.

NOLA on 5th said that the donation efforts also apply to takeout orders on their New Orleans comfort food. Customers can call them to place your order all for a good cause.

They are also doing a pass the pot event for the LSU game on Saturday to raise funds for their donation efforts.