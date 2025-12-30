Local musician killed in motorcycle crash near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A local musician was killed this weekend when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV near Balboa Park, according to various reports Monday.

Timothy Scott Lowman, 51, of San Diego, sustained fatal injuries in the crash around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Pershing Drive, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The San Diego Reader reported that Lowman was frontman for the local bands Low Volts and Blackout Party, among other acts.

In a Sunday post on Facebook, local radio station 91X's Loudspeaker co-host, Timothy Joseph, wrote that Lowman "was a true talent, a beautiful friend and a kind soul. San Diego has lost another precious son. We will always remember."

The M.E.'s office said that after Lowman's motorcycle and the SUV collided, a passerby called 911. Emergency personnel responded and provided aid, but Lowman was pronounced dead at the scene just before 2 a.m.

The San Diego Police Department was investigating the circumstances behind the crash.

