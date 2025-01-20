Local members of Jewish, Palestinian communities speak about hostages being released

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The world watched as three Israeli hostages were released Sunday.

This is the first phase of a ceasefire deal agreed upon earlier this week between Israel and Hamas.

The three hostages released Sunday were 24-year-old Romi Gonen, 28-year-old Emily Damari, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

A few months ago, the Jewish community held a one-year anniversary of the October 7th attack on San Diego State University's campus. Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah led them in prayer for the hostage's release.

On Sunday, Boudjnah said the hostage and prisoner exchange brought mixed emotions.

“On the one hand, we are happy that those hostages get to go back home,” Boudjnah said. “On the other hand, the part of the deal that we're not so sure about or celebrating is the fact that Hamas remains in power."

ABC 10News also spoke with Ammar Qadan, acting President of the San Diego American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, which defends the civil liberties of Arabs and Muslims.

“We're thrilled to see the ceasefire coming through, but it's more of a sense of relief than anything else,” Qadan said. “There are also many families in San Diego who are Palestinians from Gaza and lost more than 100 members of their families [in this war].”

According to the ceasefire deal, a total of 33 Israeli hostages will be released over the span of 42 days, in exchange for nearly two-thousand Palestinian prisoners.

Rabbi Boudjnah and Ammar Qadan share more than just a sense of relief in this first phase. The two also share a goal for helping the children impacted by the war.

“We'd like to see all the children, especially the two-year-olds, the four-year-olds, that are still hostages there, and hope they come home soon and fast," Boudjnah said.

Qadan said, “The Palestinian community in San Diego is going to be focused on relief efforts related to rebuilding Gaza, and also taking care of those situations where you have orphans who lost complete families during the war.”