Local leaders weigh in on AG Bondi's directive relating to federal funding & 'sanctuary cities'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With a new Attorney General in place at the Department of Justice, there are sweeping changes to policy and funding.

One major change that could impact San Diego County,a pause and review of federal grant funds distributed to so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions."

"I think it's important to remind everyone that everything they've passed on this issue; every vote we've taken, has reiterated over and over that we will abide by lawful federal laws,” Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors said.

The acting board chair would not go as far as to call the County a sanctuary community….but did note it's in no rush to help Immigration Officials.

"We're not going to be utilizing our resources at the County whatsoever to support mass deportation. It's not going to happen,” Lawson-Remer said.

But the County did put itself under a microscope.

In December, the majority of the board voted in favor of a resolution to restrict the use of County resources for federal enforcement.

“We are standing with our community. We’re here to protect the safety and well-being as everyone who lives in San Diego County,” Lawson-Remer said.

The Department of Justice, which the Attorney General is a part of, issues grants to law enforcement and public safety activities.

The San Diego Police Department deferred comments on the Attorney General's directive to city leaders.

A spokesperson from Mayor Todd Gloria's office told ABC 10News isn't a sanctuary city.

Someone who is supportive about the federal review is Congressman Darrell Issa.

In a statement, Issa said “Sanctuary cities undermine the very notion of public safety by shielding criminal illegal immigrants, undermining the rule of law, and letting them walk free to commit new crimes that result in new victims. The fundamental question that needs to be asked is: How can law enforcement protect our people when the rest of government is protecting criminal illegals? President Trump and Attorney General Bondi are asking these questions. And the answers they’re getting from San Diego and California are that illegals come first. I support what this administration is trying to accomplish – and I believe much our community does as well.”

I asked Lawson-Remer if she's worried the County could be impacted by moves in Washington.

"We're not going to jeopardize the safety that's created through that trust in pursuit of a couple million dollars that frankly we're going to get it anyway. Because this is likely going to get thrown out pretty fast,” Lawson-Remer said.

ABC 10News also contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office when it came to the directive.

The Sheriff’s Office stated, “We are aware of the Attorney General's memorandum regarding a pause on the distribution of funds related to Department of Justice grants for the Department of Justice to review agreements for compliance with federal law. The memorandum directs the Associate Attorney General to report, within thirty (30) days, which grants might be affected. It would not be appropriate for the Sheriff's Office to comment on what may happen until the Attorney General identifies which grants might be affected. If federal grant funding were to affect the Sheriff's Office, we would need to review the changes and potential impacts prior to making a statement. To date, there has been no impact or reduction in the law enforcement services related to federal grant funding.