Local leaders feed the homeless at Downtown San Diego PATH shelter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Local leaders came together to serve meals to the unhoused just in time for the holidays. It’s holiday meal night for those in the temporary housing at PATH’s Connections Housing site in downtown San Diego.

One of those getting a hot meal is Lacherl Campbell-Street, who’s been at the shelter since October.

“Hot meals keep you warm, and it helps you sleep at night. You know, keeps down some of the tension, weary and stress,” Campbell-Street said.

She was sent to the shelter for help and housing after getting into a car accident and recovering since late October.

“Everybody doesn’t see it that way, but I look at it as a blessing. Because there's people out there in tents, and we’re here under a roof, cover, blanket, bed,” Campbell-Street said.

PATH’S CEO, Mayor Todd Gloria, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, and others provided a holiday meal for all the folks staying in the temporary housing at this shelter.

It’s the first large-scale holiday meal they’ve been able to do since the pandemic.

“We haven’t had the chance to do really during COVID, and we’re excited that we can bring people to the solution. They can get to know our members here who are really part of their community,” Jennifer Hark Dietz, CEO of PATH, said.

Mayor Gloria said efforts like this holiday meal are important when it comes to connecting with the unhoused population following the pandemic.

“These are folks who have not been able to engage meaningfully. And it’s a barrier for them to be able to get on their feet and get permanently housed. When we can socialize individuals, we can help them find their way forward again,” Gloria said. “That’s how we solve homelessness. It’s not just the housing, although that’s extremely important.”

As she enjoys her meal this evening, Campbell-Street is still looking for that permanent housing that is so important.

“I’m always trying to be two-steps ahead so that way I just won’t depend on them looking for it for me. I’m helping as well to let them know I’m helping myself as well as thankful for their help too,” Campbell-Street said.

