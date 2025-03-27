Local leaders discuss SCOTUS ghost gun decision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The highest court in the land making a big call on a hotly debated topic, gun control.

The Supreme Court’s decision specifically targeting ghost guns.

Supreme Court Justices upholding a Biden-era regulation requiring background checks, serial numbers and other regulations on firearms kits which can be made to create so called, “ghost guns,”

"So, the fact that they seem to be going against their own rulings in very certain cases is baffling,” Michael Schwartz, who is the executive director of San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, said.

He believes the Court got it wrong.

"You have a natural right whether tools have changed, or times have changed or however technology has progressed. You still have the natural right of self-defense. So, I think that he went above and beyond,” Schwartz said.

Some are applauding the Court’s call.

"It's incredibly heartening to know that we are at least going to be able to protect our communities from these ghost guns,” Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer of County of San Diego, said.

Lawson-Remer tackled the ghost gun issue at the county level.

Back in 2021, she and then Supervisor Nathan Fletcher backed a proposal to ban the weapons in San Diego County which passed the following year.

"If we're going to have firearms in our country, that we need to have serial numbers on them. So, that we can trace them if they're used in a crime,” Lawson-Remer said.

The San Diego Police Department's ghost gun team, which ABC 10News profiled in 2022, said that since it's inception 454 ghost guns have been taken off the streets.

Following this ruling, those applauding the Supreme Court's call are taking a step in the right direction in reducing gun violence.

"So, I think this is just part of that work of keeping our kids safe and keeping our community safe,” Lawson-Remer said.

Others feel the court went too far.

"They're not just purchasing a firearm. They're purchasing raw material in these kits,” Schwartz said.