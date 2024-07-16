Local leader attends Day 1 of Republican National Convention

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Local leaders are in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention (RNC), where former President Donald Trump has been named the GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

“I’m so glad that this is my first time because this really feels historic to me,” said Mayor Bill Wells of El Cajon.

Wells is a delegate for the 51st Congressional District in San Diego County at the RNC.

"There's a very unified and hopeful feeling in the air. I think's it's going to very upbeat and collegial type of convention. It feels like a big family reunion,” Wells said.

Despite the celebratory mood, the assassination attempt of former President Trump at a rally Saturday remains a significant concern.

“It was very well organized so I’m happy to see the added security,” Wells said. “There is a couple thousand people out there milling about trying to get in through one of the 15 or 20 different metal detectors and search points ... They took it seriously.”

Wells added that he feels like he’s in the safest city in the country at the moment.

Reflecting on the events of Saturday, Wells told 10News he thinks the rhetoric is going to change.

“I’m not just blaming the Democrats. Everybody’s doing it but it’s time to stop this. It’s time for really, what I’m saying right now, hope and healing,” Wells said.

As he called for unity, Wells said he hopes the damage that’s been done over the past few years can be repaired.

“We need to come back together as a nation and be good to each other, and not treat each other like we’re two opposing countries,” Wells said.