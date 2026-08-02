Local law enforcement to participate in National Night Out tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Law enforcement agencies from throughout San Diego County will take part in National Night Out this Tuesday, an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between law enforcement, community organizations and local neighborhoods.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is involved in 13 events, some of which were held last week, officials said. National Night Out is traditionally held on the second Tuesday in August but this year's event is on the first Tuesday.

"This year's events will be packed with fun and activities for all ages! Enjoy food, exciting raffles and giveaways, and a wide range of community resources designed to keep you and your loved ones informed,'' the sheriff's

office said in a statement. ``Many of our events will also feature music, performances and kid-friendly entertainment.''

County residents will get the opportunity to meet members of the SDSO's specialized units, including K-9 teams, the Bomb/Arson Unit, Sheriff's Search and Rescue, and will get a behind-the-scenes look at the tools and talent that help keep San Diego County safe, according to officials.

"Whether you want to ask questions, pick up some swag for the kids,

or simply say hello, National Night Out is your chance to connect with the deputies who serve and protect your community,'' the SDSO said.

Tuesday's events include the following:

-- Imperial Beach Sheriff's Substation, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Veterans Park,

1075 Eighth St.

-- Poway Sheriff's Station, 4-6 p.m., 13100 Bowron Road

-- Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation, 5-8 p.m., Treganza Park, 3200 Main St.

-- San Marcos Sheriff's Station, 5-7 p.m., San Marcos Senior Center,

111 Richmar Ave.

-- Valley Center Sheriff's Substation, 5-7 p.m., Robert Adams

Community Park, 28751 Cole Grade Road

-- Vista Sheriff's Station, 5-7 p.m., Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic

Center Drive.

Events later in the week include:

-- Wednesday, Aug. 5: North Coastal Sheriff's Station, 4-6 p.m., La

Colonia Park, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach.

Thursday, Aug. 6: Santee Sheriff's Station, 5:30-8 p.m., Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive.

-- Thursday, Aug. 6: Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station, 5-7:30 p.m.,

San Diego New Life Ministries Church, 730 Concepcion Avenue, Spring Valley.

-- Friday, Aug. 7: Lakeside Sheriff's Substation, 3-6 p.m., Lakeside Teen Center, 9911 Vine St.

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