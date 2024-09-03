Local Holocaust survivor says violence in Gaza gives her "flashbacks"

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— Protesters are taking to the streets to demand that the government agree to a ceasefire— after authorities found six hostages dead in Gaza.

This devastating news crippled communities across the globe, and in San Diego, the call to end the violence swells.

“It just keeps coming back. So much of it is the same,” said Debby Stauber, a San Diego resident who survived the Holocaust when she was five years old.

Debby Stauber came to America in April of 1940. Her last memories of Mannheim, Germany, took place on the night of Kristallnacht.

She has been remembering a lot more lately.

“Killing doesn't solve any problems on either side, and we need to have some strength to see that it comes to fruition,” Stauber said.

Now, prayers and songs fill the Congregation Beth El on Monday's night of mourning.

The number 332 was taped to shirts, representing the number of days the hostages were held captive.

Six candles were lit, each one representing one of the hostages killed in Rafah.

Including an American from California, Hersh Goldberg Polin.

His mother speaking at his funeral in Jerusalem on Monday:

“I have been in such torment and worry about you for every single millisecond of every single day. It was such a specific type of misery that I have never experienced before,” said Rachel Goldberg.

That misery was heard from Jerusalem to San Diego.

“So I would say as a community, there was an outcry of anger and grief and sadness and [a] real, real sense of chest of mourning collectively,” said Heidi Gantwerk, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Diego.

Although it was a great loss for the community, mourning slowly became a fight for hope for the future.

“We care very much about you, and we will continue to speak on your behalf,” said Marguerite Morris, a survivor of the Holocaust from France.

“Whether they're the Palestinians or the Arabs, they are good people. I would love a ceasefire. If it's not a ceasefire, at least let the other hostages just come out and live whatever life is left of them. What they've been through is unbelievable.” said Stauber.

