Local high school senior named a U.S. Presidential Scholar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An essay helped a San Diego High School senior, Kyle Tianshi, get a massive honor.

“They select about 160 students from around the nation to represent our class,” Tianshi said.

The honor is one of national notoriety, being named a 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

“I found out while I was presenting my senior thesis with him. I had a good poker face, and he didn’t even know,” Tianshi said.

Tianshi is among nine California seniors picked for this award last Friday.

“I was invited to apply because I happened to get a high SAT score,” Tianshi said,

More than 5,700 candidates qualified for the honor, and those chosen were based on academic success, doing well in the arts or career and tech education, essays, transcripts and community service.

“My heart did a little leap! But also, because I was in the middle of talking to a teacher, I didn’t say much. But afterward, I told my family. They were all very happy.”

His teacher, DJ Goodwiler, has seen Tianshi grow through the years at The Cambridge School in Rancho Penasquitos as he heads to Stanford.

He told ABC 10News this award is a testament to Kyle’s hard work and dedication.

“Kyle’s set an example for a lot of people, and again, a public recognition can also motivate other students that can follow in those footsteps,” Goodwiler said.

For those who want to follow in his footsteps, Tianshi said he got here by doing things he was passionate about in high school.

“Honestly it didn’t feel like I was doing too much because they’re all things that I loved. So, pretty much every moment was enjoyable or a learning experience for me. It is kind of cliche, but I think doing the things you enjoy goes a long way,” Tianshi said.

