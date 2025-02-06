Local group doing community patrols to look for ICE

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Immigration and Customs Enforcement ramp up their enforcement nationwide, a local group is doing patrols of their own to look out for federal agents in the community.

The community patrols are organized by Union Del Barrio and happen all over the county and even up in Los Angeles, usually starting at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. The volunteers ride in cars that have magnets identifying them as community patrols.

The patrols have been around since the early 90s but have ramped up to almost daily in the last few weeks.

Volunteers say they've learned what to look out for to identify ICE personnel.

"The cars are usually tinted, so they have a heavy, heavy tint on them; we’re able to see some of the modifications with the lighting," says Zuzul.

If the volunteers see ICE or other federal agents in the community, the volunteers announce their presence, using a bullhorn to report where they are. They also stream on social media to report what they're seeing.

The goal, according to the volunteers, is to make sure people know their rights and to keep families from being separated due to deportation.

"There's definitely a lot of fear in our communities - there's been a direct attack on us, the administration has made a direct attack on communities," says Zuzul, a volunteer who patrols in Escondido.

Since President Trump took office for his second term, the administration has shared daily updates on social media of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations nationwide, providing daily updates of arrest numbers. In some cases, sharing specific arrest details for those who they say have criminal records, ranging from child abuse, gang affiliation, and even murder.

Deportations were one of the president's biggest campaign promises, though some worry people without criminal records will get caught up in the mix.