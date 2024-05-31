Local GOP groups feel some voters still stand with Trump despite guilty verdict

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – On Thursday, a jury of former President Donald Trump’s peers found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York.

"I think even for those that are apolitical, it's definitely something that is spamming all of the group chats,” San Diego Young Republicans President Cynthia Kaui said.

Kaui told ABC 10News that while the verdict is disappointing, there is still support for Trump in conversations with friends and others in her organization.

"I do think it is encouraging and hyping up the Republican base to still turn out and be more motivated to vote for him in November,” Kaui said. "I do think, regardless of the end result, I'm still incredibly optimistic of former President Trump's victory in November. But also, how, in general, it's good for Republicans."

It's a sentiment similar to that of the county-wide Republican party.

"My phone has been blowing up from text messages, voicemails, emails with Republicans around San Diego County standing resolutely behind President Trump,” San Diego County Republican Party Chairman Corey Gustafson said.

Gustafson told ABC 10News he doesn't feel the verdict will have too great an effect on the November election, as he feels people will be focused on issues, not the trial.

"Everybody from the very beginning has said that you know prosecutions will hurt President Trump, indictments will hurt President Trump, investigations will hurt President Trump, and he's never polled higher. It doesn't, so it doesn't seem to be the logic that will carry through to November,” Gustafson said.

Trump's sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

