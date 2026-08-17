Local Gas price change by small amounts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent today to $5.682, its 11th decrease in 13 days. The average price is 1 cent less than one week ago, but 20.4 cents more than one month ago and $1.137 more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has increased 99.6 cents since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.

The national average price dropped a half-cent to $4.065. It is 5.3 cents more than one week ago, 12.2 cents more than one month ago and 92.3 cents more than one year ago. It has increased $1.083 since the attack on Iran. The national average price is at its highest amount ever this late in the calendar year, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

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