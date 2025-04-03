Local food banks anticipating impact of federal funding cuts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From potatoes to produce and boxes filled with food...this is part of the operation of Feeding San Diego.

CEO Robert Kamensky said there is no typical person who comes to the food bank for help.

"You have active duty military families, you have veterans, school children, you have people that are blue color or white color workers, families, that can't make the economics work to meet the end of the month and they need a safety net," said Kamensky.

Thursday, Representative Mike Levin met with Kamensky and toured Feeding San Diego to get insight into how federal cuts to programs like SNAP and WIC, a program that provides food and services to Women, Infants and Children, will be put an extra strain on local food distribution centers.

"As soon as I read about the billion dollars in USDA cuts, I thought about all the kids and the seniors and the people who are at risk all throughout San Diego and throughout our community and what it would mean for them," said Levin.

The thought is with those cuts, people would rush to where the food is, which means to the food banks.

While Feeding San Diego will be impacted, rural communities will also be hit hard, because they depend a lot on these federal programs.

For now, Kamensky and his team said the future is uncertain.

"We're not sure what the impact is going to be to us financially yet because we're not sure what the number of families that are going to be displaced by those reductions," said Kamensky.

He's hoping the community will come together and still provide donations to help with the need.