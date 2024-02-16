Local flower shop sees big Valentine's Day business following warehouse flood damage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The sounds of sheering, wrapping and placing of flowers can be heard at Native Poppy’s warehouse in Mission Valley.

“Not going to lie to you, it was so stressful! And we are so tired today. But it was very successful,” Natalie Gill, Founder & Co-Owner of Native Poppy, said. “It was record-breaking. It was our busiest day in the history of the company in 10 years.”

Gill said that fatigue coming from a fruitful day dedicated to flowers, Valentine’s Day.

“We did 100 more deliveries than we did the year before which was wild,” Gill said. “The community heard our call for orders, that we were open for business, that we needed the orders to help us with cashflow to repair the damages.”

Those damages as we previously reported coming from the devastating deluge from last month’s floods.

All happening just days before production for Valentine’s Day for Native Poppy.

“When we were just in the first 24 hours after, you know, just it was too hard to know if we were going to be able to make it or not,” Gill said.

Determined to keep going for those who love their bouquets and for themselves, resiliency and toughness were in full bloom for Gill and the rest of Native Poppy after the floods.

“The community showing up, our customers showing up and pre-ordering and choosing us for their Valentine’s Day gifts and flowers, it was incredible,” Gill said.

The flurry of putting together flower orders doesn’t stop here.

They’re in the beginning of wedding season, making someone’s magical moment that much more special and beyond.

“This is just the beginning like this was an opportunity, you know, as bad as the flooding was and our current customers reaching out and helping us get through this,” Gill said. “I feel like we’ve reached a lot of new people who are learning about us now, who got to experience what it’s like to get flowers from us for Valentine’s Day.”

