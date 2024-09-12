Local fire crews helping fight three major Southern California fires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three major wildfires are burning in Southern California, from Orange County to Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

Thousands are under evacuation orders, and dozens of homes have already been destroyed.

The three fires combined are burning more than 100,000 acres to our north, all with minimal containment.

San Diego fire crews and personnel are now deployed at all three fires, helping in the firefight.

According to Cal Fire, as of Wednesday, over 120 personnel were at the Airport fire burning in Orange and Riverside counties. Close to 30 people were at the Line Fire in San Bernardino County, and over 40 were at the Bridge fire burning north of Glendora.

Cal Fire San Diego Captain Mike Cornette says this time of year is peak wildland fire season for Southern California, with brush drying out after several wet winters and a heat wave hitting the region in the last week.

"It is starting to dry out; we're almost to the critical level of the fuel moisture, meaning that this fuel is dry enough that it's going to catch fire and create these large-scale devastating wildland fires," explains Cornette.

Captain Cornette says crews in San Diego are ready to respond locally if needed, and they've gone on a staffing pattern to backfill while crews are deployed.

"All of our days off are canceled; we've staffed a lot more resources to cover behind what we've sent out," Cornette said.

Chula Vista Fire and Poway Fire also confirm they have crews at the line fire.

The Bridge and Airport fires are 0% contained. The line fire is at 18% containment as of Wednesday night, and a man has been arrested on suspicion of starting that fire.

