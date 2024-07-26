Local DoorDash driver reacts to CA Supreme Court's decision on Prop 22

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Egor Stoliarov’s been driving for DoorDash for two years.

He came to the U.S. from Russia to study accounting and is now at Miramar College.

“While I’m looking for a full-time job, DoorDash really supports my life. It pays very good money for living,” Stoliarov said. “Rent payments, utilities and other stuff.”

The California Supreme Court made a big decision on how Stoliarov and other similar types of drivers are classified.

It ruled Prop 22, which was approved by voters four years ago, would stand.

This exempts them from AB 5, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, which requires certain workers previously classified as "independent" to be paid the same wages and benefits as full-time employees.

“I really like it because I know that I can work whenever I want. I’m my own boss. When I’m working, if I have some urgent stuff to do, I can just stop to do it and then turn back. And DoorDash will not punish me for that. 100% flexibility,” Stoliarov said.

Some companies like Uber, Lyftand DoorDash and drivers are happy with the State Supreme Court’s call on Prop 22.

But USD professor Alan Gin told 10News there’s more to unwrap with the court’s decision.

“It’s a mixed bag. The benefits to the drivers and others are that there may be more employment opportunities... But again, they don’t get the protections of being a full-time employee,” Gin said.

There are some who are slamming the California Supreme Court’s decision, including the California Federation of Labor Unions.

Lorena Gonzalez, the federation's president, released the following statement:

“We are deeply disappointed that the state Supreme Court has allowed tech corporations to buy their way out of basic labor laws despite Proposition 22’s inconsistencies with our state constitution. These companies have upended our social contract, forcing workers and the public to take on the inherent risk created by this work, while they profit. AB 5 granted virtually all California workers the right to be paid for all hours worked, health and safety standards, unemployment insurance, workers compensation, and the right to organize. Rideshare and delivery drivers deserve those rights as well."

“The California Federation of Labor Unions will continue to fight for all workers and work to stop wealthy corporations from abusing the initiative process to deny workers’ rights.”