SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The overturning of Roe V. Wade is sparking protest and conversations here in San Diego and across the country.

It’s also driving plenty of men to call urologists about the possibility of getting a vasectomy.

But, Doctor Melanie Wuerstle from Kaiser Permanante said it’s a trend we haven’t seen that happen at their hospitals just yet.

“We haven’t yet seen a significant uptick in vasectomy procedure requests. But, certainly, it’s something that’s being reported in places in the state and outside the state. And we’re aware of those patterns. We’re preparing,” Wuerstle said.

According to the Washington Post, some urologists in Florida, Iowa and Los Angeles are seeing massive percent increases when it comes to vasectomy requests, consultations and looking for information about the procedure when the leaked supreme court draft opinion and the eventual decision were released.

A clinic in the Kansas City area reported seeing a 900 percent increase of people looking to get a vasectomy since last Friday.

“As you consider all of the different options, it’s a great option to choose from. I think maybe during recent events it’s getting more attention because of this,” Wuerstle said.

But some feel like a vasectomy might be too permanent of an option to pursue.

“But what can we do as men? You know there are methods out there for male reproductive birth control. But it’s not widely known; research’s not there, you know, we could invest into that,” Karim Dahdoh in Downtown San Diego said. “Or we could just open it up and let women do whatever the hell they want to do.”

Wuerstle said to them a vasectomy is considered irreversible.

“However, if you wanted to reconnect the tubes in the future, it has a 50 percent success rate,” Wuerstle said.

Granted, we’re still in California which has put itself forward as a bastion for women’s rights.

“I think it’s less prevalent here because there’s more of a choice and a right to choose,” Jamie Arneson in Downtown San Diego said.

Wuerstle said when it comes to this kind of procedure, having good dialogue is important.

She adds that this is sensitive so talking about it could be a little worrisome

