Local Catholics speak on Pope Francis during current health situation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At the University of San Diego, some Catholic students grew up with Pope Francis as the head of the Catholic Church.

"Feel like I grew up with him. I like, remember when he was elected,” Anika Escalera, a USD Sophomore, said.

Hearing the news that his health is struggling has been hard.

"I was very sad and disheartened,” Escalera said.

They and so many others across the world are praying he recovers quickly.

"I think we're all obviously praying his healing and comfort during this time of illness,” Father Peter Escalante, a retired priest & university chaplain, said.

"In hopes that he can get better very soon because he's the Pope,” Adam Bretsch, a USD Senior, said.

On Monday, Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, remained in critical condition. following a pneumonia diagnosis.

"It's very disheartening. I don't think I've experienced anything like this in my lifetime and for the first Pope that I can remember,” Bretsch said.

"I really love him. I think he's a great Pope,” Escalera said.

A leader, that after just a few years, built a lasting legacy.

"He came at a time, I think in the Church where there was a need for a voice that was challenging us to grow and to open some doors,” Escalante said. “And he’s certainly has done that on a lot of different levels.”

He told ABC 10News that Pope Francis has been a voice of justice and mercy not just for those in the church but those outside of it.

"I think he has a lot of support, not just the clergy but the laity as well, and speaking out on some of these very sensitive issues,” Escalante said. “But calling us the people of God to be more compassionate and merciful towards others."

Pope Francis' faith is also helping mold that of younger Catholics as well.

"It's differing thoughts and viewpoints that have encouraged me to look deeper into my faith. And, not only just be pigeonholed into one set of beliefs,” Bretsch said. “

So, I think he's been pretty instrumental in helping me to defend my faith better and to learn more about what I really believe beyond just what I might have thought as a kid."