Local camel farm welcomes its newest baby

(KGTV) RAMONA — "She has no name yet. If anyone thinks of a name, that would be great. She is feisty. Every baby is different than the other one. This one has lot of character," said Gil Riegler.

Riegler and his wife Nancy have owned a camel farm in Ramona for more than 20 years. They did a Facebook live right after the camel was born. It has over 13,000 views.

"Everything from the baby getting up to the massive afterbirth coming out. It was crazy," said Nancy Riegler.

They have dozens of camels, with some of them being rescues. I first met the couple two years ago. The camels were loving the heatwave. The Rieglers are now gearing up for their busy season. You can tour the farm. Even ride the camels. They also have a camel camp where people come visit from all over the world. Their two passions coming together.

"Camels are first. Such a close second, we like being the host of the party and talking to people and introducing them to the animals," said Nancy.

The baby camel is 10 days old. It could eventually weigh 500 pounds. To check out the farm visit https://cameldairy.com/.