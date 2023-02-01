San Diego businesses react to SDG&E's projected decline in natural gas prices

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Small businesses in San Diego are reacting to SDG&E’s announcement that natural gas rates will be dropping in February bills.

Nancy Turner, an attendant at this laundromat at Lemon Grove Coin Laundry, has never felt so powerless about the laundromat's utility bill.

“It is really hurtful because we really can't afford it,” said Turner.

The utility bill was about $3,900 in December and climbed to nearly $7,700 in January. Turner says it takes a big bite out of profits, but the owner here hasn't raised prices in response.

“We have people that have been coming here for many, many years that are on a budget … He won't raise prices. He'll take the loss,” said Turner.

When Turner heard about SDG&E’s rates dropping, there was a sense of relief.

“It makes me wanna cry. It's a break for the owner. He can actually breathe for a change,” said Turner.

At El Cuervo Mexican restaurant in Hillcrest, which opened in 1976, there was a slightly different reaction.

“We'll see what happens,” said Manager Sergio Barajas.

Barajas says their utility bill more than doubled in a span of two months, forcing them to raise prices, lay off a cook, and cut hours for cashier. As for the possible reduction of the gas bill, Barajas is cautiously optimistic.

“It made me feel good, but just the fact they lowered and dropped it … goes up and then back down. It’s just not certain right now,” said Barajas.

That caution means Barajas will hold off on reversing any of the changes.

“If it stays down, maybe in a couple months, it will help us readjust the adjustments that we made,” said Barajas.