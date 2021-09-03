San Diego-area businesses pay tribute to service members killed in Afghanistan

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Pink Rose Cafe in La Mesa is known for its pop of pink. The shop is covered in flowers and the owner's favorite color, but it's a table inside the shop that has been getting attention in the last few days.

Owner Nadia Zamora had an idea to honor the 13 servicemembers killed in Afghanistan in a suicide bombing last week.

Together with her husband, she printed and displayed 13 Polaroid pictures of the servicemembers and laid them all out on a table for customers to see.

Zamora says she understands the sacrifices of being a part of a military family. Her brother is a Marine who also served in Afghanistan and four other family members also serve.

Other local businesses are doing their own tributes.

All four Tony Pepperoni Pizza locations reserved and poured 13 beers for the fallen servicemembers.

In Imperial Beach, Mike Hess of Mike Hess Brewing also did something similar, setting out 13 beers with 13 American Flags. Hess is a former Navy officer.

Zamora plans on keeping her tribute up until at least Veterans Day in November and hopes it serves as reminder of the price some pay for our freedoms.