Local business tries to stay afloat amid permitting issues on water

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The owners of Velarose Picnic say they've been trying for years to find a way to legally operate their boat business in San Diego.

They started at Otay Lakes but they say they were later told that they needed permission from the private companies that manage the lakes.

They eventually moved to Mission Bay, where they say they learned they needed a special commercial permit, but there is a problem.

The owners say the city told them no new permits are being issued and that existing permits were grandfathered in decades ago.

"We'd love to come back and we'd love to get back to bookings and creating memories with all of our clients," Xochitl Ramos said.

This has left the business looking for a partner with an existing permit. The owners say they've been trying to find a solution for about a year and have had to cancel bookings. They've also started a petition that's collected more than 1,000 signatures.

"I mean, we're not giving up. We haven't given up, and I don't see us giving up any time soon," Ramos said "What I would like again is asking the city what can we as a small business do."

The business has built a following online with about 18,000 followers on TikTok and 14,000 on Instagram.

Owners say they're now going door to door to local hotels and resorts looking for a partnership that would let them get back on the water.