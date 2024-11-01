Local business owner given more time to move after ABC 10News contacts government agency

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A local business now has more time to move after ABC 10News made phone calls to SANDAG, the owner of the property.

A Street Auto Service was told to relocate in less than four months because of an MTS bus project.

"19 years is a long time and you know, I have a great great location, I have a lot of clientele down here, so it's a blow," said Scott Ward. He's been the owner of "A" Street Auto Service in downtown San Diego for almost two decades. But that run of being at this location almost came to an end.

"This is my whole livelihood. I've worked hard for this thing," said Ward.

A few days ago, Scott got a notice from Epic Land Solutions that said the owner of the property was terminating his tenancy. The letter said he had 120 days to get out.

The owner of the property is the San Diego Association of Governments or SANDAG.

The reason SANDAG wants to push out Ward's auto business? A more than $1 million MTS Downtown Bus Stopover Project.

SANDAG said the project is not moving forward and hasn't been funded yet.

"There's a lot of stuff, there's a lot of equipment, a lot of fixtures," said Ward, describing the eventual move. "Then the new building you have to have signage, it has to be prepped, racks have to be put in. It's going to be a hell of a transition."

On Thursday, ABC 10News reached out to SANDAG about the notice.

A spokesperson said the agency made a mistake and sent out the notice too early. They're not close to moving forward, but Scott will have more time — welcome news to the business owner.

"I still have to find a location to relocate," said Ward. "It's going to require more than 120 days to actually do something. And to move a shop, it's not that easy."

Scott said he knows he'll have to move eventually, but the extra time will be a big help because he has a lot of equipment to transfer to a possible new location.

Ward said moving is going to be a challenge.

"Having to shut this down and reopen over there, that's going to be too hard," said Ward.

SANDAG told ABC 10News that the bus stopover project is still in the preliminary stages, meaning the project will possibly start construction in a few years.