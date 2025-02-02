Local business owner adds to business empire to influence next generation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Over the years, we've followed local business owner Anthony Temple and the many projects and spaces he opened across San Diego. Back in 2023, we introduced you to Temple and his journey of building an empire here. From a barbershop to a jewelry store and from Mission Valley to Barrio Logan.

Temple's latest addition is called 'Blu Cabana,' an outdoor cinema and beer garden plus more. It's located at the corner of National Avenue and Beardsley Street. While Blu Cabana is the latest business to open in Barrio Logan, it's not the first doors that entrepreneur Anthony Temple has opened.

"Well, what moves me is just wanted to inspire,” says Temple.

In 2023, we sat down in his barbershop to talk about his goals to set an example for people of color on how they can be their own boss.

"Well because the more ownership we have the louder our voice become.”

And now in 2025, as he walked me through his latest project and yet another unique business to add to the list; Temple tells me the goal remains the same. He aims to continue to be the kind of role model and change for those who need it in the community.

"I want to be an example to the community, to the black community and what that looks like, to never give up and move with a a sense of urgency and to continue to build the ecosystem and create opportunities for others as well."

And San Diego has welcomed the temple empire to only expand more and more.

"We've experienced a lot of support from the community here in San Diego," he explains. "I love it, it's beautiful, and it's my second home, you know I love Chicago, but I love San Diego, you can't beat it."

After more than a decade of building his business empire here in San Diego and helping other young entrepreneurs, he says the hardest part may seem like the easiest.

"Just start. You have to start. That's the hardest part is starting. You'll begin to become a little bit more self motivating, but the biggest thing is to start if you have an idea, if you're passionate about something, don't sit on your passion."