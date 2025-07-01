Local activist buys out street vendors' inventory amid immigration fears

SAN DIGEO (KGTV) - Street vendors in San Diego are experiencing growing uncertainty as immigration enforcement actions intensify in Southern California.

Cellphone video captured a street vendor in Los Angeles last week clinging to a tree before immigration agents, some in street clothes, took her away.

"Carts are being abandoned. Families are being torn apart," said local activist Arturo Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez believes that scene is beginning to play out in San Diego.

Gonzalez is trying to confirm reports of a fruit vendor recently detained in Linda Vista. Gonzalez says some vendors have gone into hiding.

“The spot where she normally is, is not empty," Gonzalez said.

In Mountain View, where vendors typically line a shopping center, none were present late Monday morning.

"The vibe is fear and uncertainty. Vendors don't know what to expect," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is taking action to address that fear. After launching an online fundraising campaign, he has begun buying out the inventory of local vendors so they can stay home.

"She's afraid to be out here but she has to," Gonzalez said about a flower vendor he recently helped.

The vendors have expressed deep gratitude for the assistance.

"She was thankful, almost in tears, because it was a very hot day," Gonzalez said.

In the past few weeks, he has given out nearly $1,400 to seven different vendors across San Diego.

"People think one day or two days won't make a difference, but it absolutely does. You never know when that ICE agent will come around the corner," Gonzalez said.

When asked about criticism that his campaign might be thwarting attempts to combat illegal immigration, Gonzalez responded, "It's not about picking sides. It's about protecting families and safety … so they don't have to stand there in fear for several hours."

Gonzalez believes the fears will lead local street vendors to begin selling their goods online and through social media.

ABC 10News reached out to ICE about the reported detainment in Linda Vista. An ICE spokesperson said they aren't able to confirm a detainment without more detailed information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.