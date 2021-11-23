Little Free Libraries giving San Diego kids access to books

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Library is committed to providing children access to books throughout their communities.

One of the ways they're doing so, is through the Little Free Libraries Initiative. The county already has 40 Little Free Libraries spread out across the region and the goal is to put up, even more, to make books like these accessible to every child.

The initiative was introduced and approved in March 2021. Children are encouraged to take a book and share a book.

The books are provided by the community and through community partnerships like the San Diego Council on Literacy and the Library Friends Groups. The books are diverse, they come in several languages and represent multiple cultures.

For those that can't make it to a Little Free Library, the county library does offer e-books which are also free and can be accessed anywhere in the world.

Last year, officials say 3.2 million items were checked out online and they are expected to surpass that number by the end of 2021.

The County Library plans on acquiring 60 more Little Free libraries in the future, for a total of 100 throughout the county.

To find a Little Free Library near you click here.