LIST: San Diego theaters selling $4 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

Wendell Franks
Posted at 4:55 PM, Aug 26, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sunday, Aug. 27, marks National Cinema Day, and movie theaters across the country are selling tickets for $4.

The Cinema Foundation organized the effort, building upon last year's success. More than 3,000 locations are participating.

Below you'll find a list of some of the theaters in the San Diego area taking part:

  • AMC Fashion Valley 18 — 7037 Friars Rd., San Diego, CA 92108
  • AMC Mission Valley 20 — 1640 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego, CA 92108
  • AMC Palm Promenade 24 — 770 Dennery Road, San Diego, CA 92154
  • AMC UTC 14 — 4425 La Jolla Village Drive Suite H60, San Diego, CA, 92122
  • Angelika Film Center & Cafe — 11620 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92128
  • Digital Gym Cinema — 1100 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101
  • Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, San Diego — 3965 Fifth Avenue Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92103
  • Reading Cinemas Town Square — 4665 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
  • Regal Edwards Mira Mesa IMAX & RPX — 10733 Westview Parkway, San Diego, CA 92126
  • UltraStar Mission Valley at Hazard Center — 7510 Hazard Center Drive #100, San Diego, CA 92108
  • AMC Chula Vista 10 — 555 Broadway #2050, Chula Vista, CA 91910
  • AMC Otay Ranch 12 — 2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
  • Regal Rancho Del Rey — 1025 Tierra del Rey, Chula Vista, CA 91910
  • Regal Oceanside — 401 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92054

To find more theaters selling tickets for just $4, follow this link.

