LIST: City of San Diego roads closed due to storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The latest storm to hit the region has led to numerous City of San Diego road closures, mostly due to concerns over potential flooding.
View the list below for the latest road closures or click here for updates/street map from the city:
Feb. 6 road closures
- 7400 Hazard Center Drive 1900 - 2200 Monument Road (due to flooding)
- 2600 - 2700 Monument Road (due to flooding)
- 2400 Hollister Street
- 2800 Hollister Street
- 3800 Estuary Way
- 11100 Roselle Street
- San Pasqual Valley Road at Ysabel Creek Road
- State Route 78 at San Pasqual Valley Road (sinkhole)
- Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road
- Torrey Pines Road at Ivanhoe Avenue East
- 10900 San Diego Mission Road
- 1600 S. 42nd Street
San Diego River Crossing Closures
- Riverwalk between Avenida de Rio and Hazard Center
- Avenida del Rio
- Camino De La Reina from Camino De La Siesta to Avenida del Rio
- Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound)
- San Diego Mission Road from Fairmount to Rancho Mission Rd.
- Qualcomm Way from Camino del Rio North to Rio San Diego Drive
- Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina
- Ward Road from Rancho Mission Rd. to Camino Del Rio North
- Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina
- Fashion Valley Rd. from Hotel Circle North to Riverwalk Dr.
Flooded Areas
- West Grape Street at Kettner Boulevard.
- 28th Street at National Avenue
- Rancho Bernardo Road at I-15
- 900 Torrance St.
- 5100 Cape May Ave.
- 1825 Sunset Cliffs
- Catalina Blvd. at Del Monte Ave.
- Monroe Ave. from 33rd St. to Bancroft
- 39th St. at Orange Ave.
- Roselle St. & Dunhill St.
- El Cajon Blvd. & 34th St.
- 4200 39th St.
- Midway Dr. & Barnett St.
- Midway Dr. & Wing St.
- 2400-2900 Midway Dr.
- 6000 Carroll Rd.
- 14200 San Dieguito Rd.
- 8748 Gilman
- 500-800 Sea World Dr.
- Kurtz St. & Sports Arena