Lions Tigers & Bears announces death of beloved white lion Louie

ALPINE, Calif. (CNS) - The animal sanctuary Lions Tigers & Bears Wednesday announced the death of Louie, a white lion who had been with the facility for eight years.

Louie, a nickname for Lufuno, was rescued in April 2017 alongside two female lions, Zulu and Arusha, both deceased. The animals had spent years performing in film, television and live entertainment. Their former trainer made the decision to relinquish the animals to Lions Tigers & Bears.

"When trainers can no longer make money from an animal like Louie, those animals become disposable and are often discarded," said Bobbi Brink, founder and director of the animal sanctuary. "Over time, with patience, space, and love, we watched him reclaim his wild spirit. He became the protector he was always meant to be. This decision is heartbreaking, but it is the most compassionate choice for him now. We are grateful to have been part of his second chance."

According to Brink, as the years passed, Louie began to suffer from chronic arthritis, extreme back pain and increasing immobility. After consultations with veterinarians and caregivers, the sanctuary made the decision to "let him go peacefully" and humanely euthanize him.

He was 12 when he arrived in Alpine.

Following his rescue, Lions Tigers & Bears secured a legal commitment from his former trainer never to acquire or train big cats again.

"Louie is more than just one lion. He represents all animals used and discarded by the entertainment industry," Brink said. "His legacy lives on in every animal we rescue and in every effort we make to protect them."

Lions Tigers & Bears cares for more than 65 rescued animals. Members of the public can support the animal sanctuary at lionstigersandbears.org.

