Lions, Tigers, and Bears volunteer praises animal sanctuary's mission

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — With over 60 animals on site at Lions, Tigers, and Bears more than half are considered exotic. Volunteers like Michele Moberg say it's a one of a kind feeling to help rain or shine.

"It's really incredible to be able to connect with an animal is just there's no better feeling to it at all,” says Moberg who has spent the last 10 and a half years at the animal sanctuary for abused or abandoned exotic animals.

“I found out about Lions, Tigers, and Bears and not only do I love the animals, I love the mission that we're doing. ”

She tells me it’s not only to fulfill her passion to help animals but also educate others.

"We're very high on education because we want people to have a really strong takeaway from here that they can take away wherever they go," she explains."

"So the more people know, then the more discerning they can be about who they support and then that would help the animals all over the entire country. ”

And all that effort starts from the top, with Bobbi Brink, the Founder and Director of the animal sanctuary, who brought this vision to life.

"So it's not only what we do on this property, but it's about what we do for the animals all over the country," Moberg says. "No matter where the animals are, what state they're in, if they need rescue, Bobbi will go get them.

And at the end of the day, it takes a village to help sustain that vision on this 142 acre lot in Alpine.

"You know it's evolved a lot. When I first started here, a lot of this property was not built out, so I've seen a lot of building going on," she says. "It's grown a lot not only from the property standpoint and what we do but also with the animals that we have rescued over the years. So that just really shows how much they come to learn to trust us and you know that which speaks to the type of care that we give to them."