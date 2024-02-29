Lincoln Acres flood victim to receive FEMA funds for home repairs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A flood victim in Lincoln Acres says new approved funds from FEMA will cover about a third of her total loss.

The recovery is coming along slowly at the home of Brenda Suarez, five weeks after flood waters swamped her neighborhood along Manomet Street in Lincoln Acres, along with her three-bedroom home.

“The waves coming in. It was just like a nightmare, a disaster movie,” said Suarez.

In the end, she lost most of her furniture and other belongings. She did not have flood insurance.

“The reality is there are no funds,” said Suarez.

Her family of three has depleted their savings to have some of the wet drywall opened up. Most of the flooring hasn't been touched. The family is still living in the home.

So Suarez has been piecemealing it, room by room. In several rooms, no drywall has been removed, while one bedroom is mostly rebuilt, aside from the flooring.

Suarez says the price tag for her rebuild, will run about $50,000, while her personal property loss tallies about $10,000.

Two weeks ago, a FEMA worker inspected the damage.

On Tuesday, she got word from FEMA: approval for more than $10,000 in home repairs, and more than $7,600 in rental assistance, or hotel vouchers.

“It’s hurt a lot going through all the rage and the emotions. Just seeing anything, okay, I have to be grateful for this, “ said Suarez.

Suarez admits the feelings are mixed.

“I wish it were more, but honestly, I didn't think I was getting anything from FEMA,” said Suarez.

Suarez says she's puzzled, because she did not receive any funds for her personal property loss.

The money she is receiving, about $18,000, will come in a lump sum, and the deposit is pending, according to her bank.

Suarez believes the funds will speed up the rebuild, which could have taken years.

“The hope is it's going to get done sooner than I thought,” said Suarez.

ABC 10news reached out to FEMA about the lack of funding for personal property loss, and to confirm whether the rental assistance funds could be used for repairs, and are waiting to hear back.

A Gofundme campaignhas been set up to help the family with their rebuild.