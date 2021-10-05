Lightning strike in La Mesa spurs neighbors into action

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Stunning new video shows the moment lightning sparked a fire in La Mesa Monday night, spurring neighbors into action.

Around 6:30 p.m., Ray Still was in his bedroom, when it lit up.

“It sounded like an explosion. I looked outside and just saw flames,” said Still.

By the time he started filming video of the fire, his parents had already raced down the block, to Calavo Drive, where moments before, a camera at Michelle Ham's house captured the lightning strike, igniting a backyard fire several homes away.

“It shook us to our core. Felt like it shook the whole house,” said Ham.

Neighbors, including Still's parents, scrambled to help.

“They ran into the backyard. Lady that was there said, ‘Grab a hose,’ so we did. Embers started got falling on her shed, on her roof … so they started wetting those down,” said Still.

Still says some used hoses. Others went door to door to warn others. Fire crews quickly arrived and limited the spread to a few back yards.

“The neighbors' actions really show the type of community we have and how people want to help. It was really neat to experience,” said Ham.