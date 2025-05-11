Lighthouse Ice Cream reopens in Ocean Beach after devastating fire

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Scoops of cookies and cream, cherry toppings and lots of sprinkles are back on the menu as Lighthouse Ice Cream reopened its doors in Ocean Beach.

The iconic ice cream shop is serving customers again after a fire destroyed the business in November 2023.

"We had to replace every single thing in our shop, so it's so exciting just to finally open for the community. I mean, the community is great, they're so supportive," Ladiges said.

Owner Carol Ladiges celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a warm Saturday that had locals eager to cool down with their favorite frozen treats.

Locals remember the fire clearly and are thrilled to see the business return.

"It sucks you know, having to see their business go through something tragic as this. It's nice seeing them still be here and give us ice cream," Taxiera said.

Emilee Taxiera said she was a regular customer before the fire and plans to pick up right where she left off.

"I'm feeling happy because this is my favorite ice cream place," Taxiera said.

For Ladiges, the reopening marks a fresh start after a challenging period.

"Everybody's so happy. They've been waiting. I've been hearing, 'What day are you opening?' for a year and a half. So to finally be able to say, 'We are open,' is so awesome," said Ladiges.

As for customer favorites, the choices are as varied as the flavors on display.

"Moose tracks. Always my go-to at Lighthouse Ice Cream," one customer said.

"I get birthday cake, cotton candy," another said.

