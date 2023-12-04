'Light always wins': SDSU Chabad unveils new menorah after vandalism

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This Thursday marks not only the beginning of Hanukkah but also the 60th day since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Leaders in Israel reached out to the Chabad at San Diego State University to participate in a global menorah lighting, starting in Paris, Australia, New York, and concluding in San Diego.

The lighting event, titled "Rally for Lights: A Chanukah Celebration," is expected to attract hundreds of people. Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah of the Chabad at SDSU said the new menorah will be a symbol of peace and light in the community once again.

"No matter how much darkness there is, when we show light, that light always wins," Boudjnah said.

Darkness fell on the Chadab about nine months ago, when an unidentified vandal tore down the previous menorah, sending a message of hatred, according to Boudjnah.

However, philathropist and author Barry Soper was determined to silence the act of hate.

"When I heard about the destruction of the menorah, I had to get involved," Soper said. "I said we're going to build the biggest, strongest, menorah made out of steel that no one can ever break down."

Soper's son, an engineer based in Orlando, Florida, designed the blueprint for the new menorah - a 3D, modern structure standing at 24 feet high, weighing over 1,500 pounds, and made entirely of steel.

Soper said it's the largest one in the country, next to the menorah in London at Trafalgar Square, which is 28 feet high.

The menorah consists of three parts representing symbols in the Jewish faith: a triangle, a dreidel, and the eight candles.

Other christian groups also assisted the Chabad in recent weeks with various projects, including a new paint job for the building and the planting of bushes native to Israel in front of the Chabad, specifically olive and pomegranate, according to Soper.

As of Monday, the Chabad's GoFundMe campaign is still trying to raise $8,500 to cover the costs of the menorah including transportation, the paint job, and the landscaping project.

All preparations lead up to the menorah lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 7.

To donate to the Chabad, click here for more information.

