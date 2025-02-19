Lifeguards discover body in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says it found a body in the Ocean Beach area Wednesday afternoon.

According to an SDFD spokesperson, lifeguards initially searched for a body after receiving a report Wednesday morning; however, that search concluded by 8:45 a.m.

By 2 p.m., SDFD confirmed to ABC 10News that a body was located near Abbott Street, in the area of Cape May Avenue Beach.

SDFD had recently suspended a search for a missing kayaker slightly north of where this body was found. Family members identified the kayaker as Danny Marron, and he was last seen on his outrigger kayak on Friday, Feb. 14.

Search crews found the kayak the afternoon of Valentine's Day overturned and damaged about 500 yards west of the Mission Bay Entrance Channel, per the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the kayak “appeared new with no signs of use and was found broken in half.”

The search for Marron was suspended Sunday evening.

It's unclear at this point if the body that was discovered Wednesday was that of the missing kayaker; ABC 10News is waiting for the San Diego County Medical Examiner's report for official identification of the body.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a photojournalist and reporter to the area to gather the latest details.