Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation reopens after 19 months

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - The Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation reopened Thursday after being closed since January 2024 due to flood damage.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez and Mayor Alysson Snow participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony around noon.

"We are excited to welcome our deputies and everyone in the sheriff's office home," Snow said. "Thank you for being here. Thank you for never relenting in giving us top quality service, even when you were displaced."

The substation was inundated with 24 inches of water which surged through the building's ceiling and walls as heavy torrential rain swept across San Diego County on Jan. 22, 2024, authorities said.

Personnel assigned to the substation worked out of the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station in Spring Valley and Heartland Fire & Rescue while the substation was being renovated.

Repairs and renovations to the substation cost slightly more than $1 million, with city officials working closely with the sheriff's office in a 19- month operation, officials said.

