Legoland California announces opening date of new dinosaur land

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Legoland California is set to unveil a new dinosaur-themed land later this month following its achievement in breaking the world record for hosting the largest dinosaur costume party
More than 1,000 people dressed in head-to-toe dinosaur costumes participated in a lively dance at the park to celebrate Sunday morning.
Dino Valley, the latest addition to the Carlsbad park, will open its gates on March 22.
As part of the festivities marking its 25th anniversary this year, the park is also gearing up for the debut of the Lego World Parade in the summer.
The parade, the first of its kind in North America, will showcase a firetruck, a pirate ship and floats inspired by different Lego characters.
The new Dino Valley land will be located near the entrance of the park. Here's what to expect when it opens:
- Duplo Little Dino Trail: This new four-seater ride will take visitors through the Duplo Dino safari with cameras available for children to play hide & seek with dinosaurs.
- Explorer River Quest: Passengers will cruise down a river and interact with all kinds of Lego dinosaur models.
- Coastersaurus: This long-standing ride will be unchanged, featuring a 1,100-pound Brachiosaurus and a 10-foot tall Parasaurolophus.
- Interactive Dino Area: Kids can dig up fossils and meet with the newest characters.