Legoland California announces opening date of new dinosaur land

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Legoland California is set to unveil a new dinosaur-themed land later this month following its achievement in breaking the world record for hosting the largest dinosaur costume party

More than 1,000 people dressed in head-to-toe dinosaur costumes participated in a lively dance at the park to celebrate Sunday morning.

Sandy Huffaker/LEGOLAND California Resort. Legoland Dinosaur costume record contest at Legoland California on Sunday, March 3, 2024.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Legoland)

Dino Valley, the latest addition to the Carlsbad park, will open its gates on March 22.

As part of the festivities marking its 25th anniversary this year, the park is also gearing up for the debut of the Lego World Parade in the summer.

Legoland California Resort

The parade, the first of its kind in North America, will showcase a firetruck, a pirate ship and floats inspired by different Lego characters.

The new Dino Valley land will be located near the entrance of the park. Here's what to expect when it opens:

