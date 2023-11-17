Legoland California to open new dinosaur land, celebrating 25th birthday

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Legoland California is set to open a new dinosaur-themed land next spring as part of its 25th birthday celebration, the park announced Wednesday.

Dino Valley, the new addition to the Carlsbad park, will feature three rides, a reimagined Dino Dig area, and meet-and-greets with new characters. The park will also debut the Lego World Parade next summer - the first of its kind in North America, including a firetruck, a pirate ship and floats inspired by different Lego characters.

Legoland California Resort

“It's remarkable to see how Legoland California’s legacy of play has inspired generations of families over the last 25 years,” said Kurt Stocks, the president of Legoland California Resort.

In 2024, the park will celebrate its 25th birthday as the first Legoland in North America.

The new Dino Valley land will be located near the entrance of the park. Here's what to expect when it opens next spring:



Duplo Little Dino Trail: This new four-seater ride will take visitors through the Duplo Dino safari with cameras available for children to play hide & seek with dinosaurs.

Explorer River Quest: Passengers will cruise down a river and interact with all kinds of Lego dinosaur models.

Coastersaurus: This long-standing ride will be unchanged, featuring a 1,100-pound Brachiosaurus and a 10-foot tall Parasaurolophus.

Interactive Dino Area: Kids can dig up fossils and meet with the newest characters.

Celebrate our 25th BRICK-day in 2024! In honor of the Park’s 25th birthday, 2024 will include the opening of a NEW land, Dino Valley, and the debut of North America’s first-ever LEGO® World Parade. 🎉🦖🎂 🎶 #LEGOLANDCalifornia #LEGO pic.twitter.com/CaucT0RNk1 — LEGOLAND California Resort (@LEGOLAND_CA) November 15, 2023

"The unveiling of Dino Valley and the brand new LEGO World Parade will showcase an extra dose of celebratory cheer, inviting families to join us and build together in another quarter-century of laughter, play, and the timeless art of memory making," said Scott O'Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments.

In addition to the new land and parade, some beloved signature experiences at Legoland California will be brought back in 2024, including Ninjago weekends and Brick-or-Treat.