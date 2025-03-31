Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Low level of Legionella bacteria detected at Rady Children's Hospital facility

Spokesperson says water supply returned to normal Monday morning after overnight treatment.
RADY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL SIGN
KGTV
RADY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL SIGN
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A spokesperson for Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego says a low level of the Legionella bacteria was detected in one of the hospital's facilities.

Legionella is the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease and Pontiac fever, according to the CDC's website. The bacteria spreads through various water systems, including showerheads, sink faucets, hot tubs, large plumbing systems and more. In general, Legionella doesn't spread from person to person, but it can happen in rare circumstances, the CDC says.

Most healthy people who are exposed to Legionella don't get sick, according to both the CDC and Rady spokesperson. People who are at risk include current or former smokers, people 50 years or older and people with specific health issues or conditions.

The Rady spokesperson says the bacteria was detected in one of the hospital's inpatient units.

"As a precautionary measure, the hospital has taken steps to sanitize the water system to remove any infection risk," the hospital's statement says.

The hospital says the disinfection process was done overnight, and the water supply returned to normal by Monday morning. The water supply will continue to be monitored, per the spokesperson.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Time WEEKNIGHTS 5:30P

New Time WEEKNIGHTS 5:30P