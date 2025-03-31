Low level of Legionella bacteria detected at Rady Children's Hospital facility

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A spokesperson for Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego says a low level of the Legionella bacteria was detected in one of the hospital's facilities.

Legionella is the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease and Pontiac fever, according to the CDC's website. The bacteria spreads through various water systems, including showerheads, sink faucets, hot tubs, large plumbing systems and more. In general, Legionella doesn't spread from person to person, but it can happen in rare circumstances, the CDC says.

Most healthy people who are exposed to Legionella don't get sick, according to both the CDC and Rady spokesperson. People who are at risk include current or former smokers, people 50 years or older and people with specific health issues or conditions.

The Rady spokesperson says the bacteria was detected in one of the hospital's inpatient units.

"As a precautionary measure, the hospital has taken steps to sanitize the water system to remove any infection risk," the hospital's statement says.

The hospital says the disinfection process was done overnight, and the water supply returned to normal by Monday morning. The water supply will continue to be monitored, per the spokesperson.