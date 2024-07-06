Air quality could worsen from leftover firework smoke, heatwave in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fireworks are an Independence Day staple. But after the lights go out, the smoke lingers.

"It is pretty hot,” Josh Gallarte, a Chula Vista resident, said.

Combined with excessive heat across San Diego County, Brian Adams, a National Weather Service Meteorologist, said air particle pollutants from fireworks and cars from people on the road can get sealed in.

“...And the heat also ultimately just kind of helps make that worse,” Adams said.

The Air Pollution Control District predicts Kearny Mesa and Alpine will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

This means high levels of particles from fireworks could cause respiratory issues, especially for older adults and those with chronic medical conditions.

The air quality could worsen as the temperatures and the humidity go down on Saturday.

People are advised to stay in a well-ventilated area and limit outdoor activity.

“I use a fan, drink lots of water, roll the windows down,” said Gallarte.

The heatwave is expected to continue. On Friday, the National Weather Service extended its Excessive Heat Warning to nearly the entire county.

“If you have to be outside, wear light-colored light material clothing," Adams said. "That'll allow more airflow in between your body and your clothes. Drink plenty of water. It's easy to get dehydrated in something like this."

