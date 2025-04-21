League of Women Voters seeks to intervene on Issa's mail-in ballot lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The League of Women Voters of California is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed last month by Rep. Darrell Issa that aims to block mail-in ballots from being counted after Election Day.

In a motion filed last week, the nonprofit organization says the longtime San Diego County Republican congressman's federal lawsuit "could wrongfully disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of California voters."

Issa alleged in his complaint against the state of California that counting ballots after Election Day is a violation of federal law that provides "an unfair electoral advantage for opponents of Republican congressional incumbents."

He further stated that he intends to run for re-election in 2026, but "faces a material risk that he may lose future elections due to these unlawful ballots."

The League of Women Voters of California says in its motion that its mission of boosting voter engagement and preventing voter disenfranchisement would be impeded if Issa is granted an injunction to reject mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

The group also alleges about 80% of Californians vote using a mail ballot each election.

"In his lawsuit, Congressman Issa openly admits that he wants to disenfranchise voters simply because they might not vote for him," said Julia Gomez, interim managing legal director of the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties, one of several groups representing the League of Women Voters. "He is putting his own partisan interests above elections that accurately reflect the will of the people, and his arguments are meritless."

