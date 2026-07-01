Lead defendant in San Diego multimillion-dollar elder fraud case pleads guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The lead defendant in the prosecution of an elder fraud ring that took around $65 million from victims across the country pleaded guilty Tuesday in San Diego federal court.

Hua Wang, 48, of Flushing, New York, was responsible for the collection of more than 2,000 cash packages that elderly victims sent to fraudsters, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say the scheme involved conspirators posing as tech support, government officials, or bank employees who instructed victims to withdraw their money in cash, then send the money in packages to locations provided by members of the fraud ring.

The addresses where victims mailed their packages were short-term rentals, which prosecutors say allowed the conspirators to quickly relocate and continue the scheme at new rental properties.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a law enforcement investigation into the scheme began after a victim reported mailing thousands in cash in packages that were addressed to a San Diego-area short-term rental.

Law enforcement was also aided by YouTube content creators who posted videos online exposing members of the scheme, prosecutors said. In sting operations, the YouTubers -- "Pierogi" of "Scammer Payback" and two others from "Trilogy Media" -- lured members of the conspiracy, then exposed them in videos, which the U.S. Attorney's Office said helped law enforcement identify members of the fraud organization.

Wang pleaded guilty to conspiracy counts related to wire and mail fraud, as well as money laundering.

Nine others in the case have also pleaded guilty over the past two months, while a handful of others are slated to plead guilty later this month, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which said more than 30 defendants have been charged.

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