Lawyer of January 22nd flood victims said City of San Diego countersued clients

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The culverts in Southcrest, built to channel stormwater, are dry as a bone.

Seventeen months ago, it was the complete opposite in this neighborhood with the January 22nd floods in 2024.

ABC 10News was there with residents, seeing their struggles, as many invaluable pieces of their lives were lost in floodwaters.

Due to the historic storm, the San Diego City's Attorneys' office told ABC 10News more than 50 lawsuits with more than 1,500 plaintiffs have been filed against the city.

"We represent about 600 of the flood victims,” attorney Evan Walker said. He continued saying at this time, two of his clients are named in two new separate cross-complaints by the city. "They were shocked. They were outrageous,” "We became aware of a countersuit by the City where the City has turned around and they have sued one of the flood victims, blaming them for the flood. What the city is saying that these flood victims that they are responsible for the flood."

ABC 10News reached out the City Attorney’s office for comment about the matter. They told us in part, “As part of the approach to these complex legal issues, the City has filed cross-complaints against 11 parties that either have maintenance responsibilities for drainage facilities on their properties or took action on their properties that might have diverted or increased storm water runoff.”

Still, Walker took issue with the flood channels themselves. "Which we all know were not maintained, and which we also know it's the City's responsibility to maintain. These flood control channels are City property."

Greg Montoya is one of those suing the City. He said he isn't shocked by this, given his previous flooding legal battles with the City.

"Last time in 2019, they dragged in the small contractor who built the little skate park down there and said it was his fault,” Montoya said. "So, I was not surprised that they countersued some of the residents."

The City Attorney’s Office also stated, “The City is continuing to investigate potential third parties’ responsibilities in these lawsuits, and we are committed to getting a just outcome for all parties involved.”

"So it's just another roadblock, it's another delay that the City is putting up instead of compensating these flood victims,” Walker said.